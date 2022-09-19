What was the note left on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin?

If you watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, you might have noticed a handwritten note on top of her coffin.

The note was left by King Charles III for his mother. It read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Elizabeth’s coffin was also topped with the imperial state crown and regalia.

Charles became Great Britain’s first new monarch in over 70 years after Elizabeth’s death earlier this month.

He is the oldest of Elizabeth's fourth children. He was just 3 years old when his mother became the British monarch.

Charles' two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, were also on hand at Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral.