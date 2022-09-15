Walmart to reportedly begin testing out digital bank accounts

Walmart appears poised to jump into the banking industry.

According to Blomberg and Reuters, Walmart will begin offering digital bank accounts to select online shoppers and thousands of employees in the coming weeks.

The publications report that Walmart could add other banking services in the future if the rollout is successful.

It's unclear what, if any, fees or restrictions would be associated with the accounts. The retailer markets itself with "Everyday Low Prices."

Walmart is the largest employer and retailer in the country.

It has approximately 1.7 million associates in the U.S.