Walmart to raise minimum age to purchase a firearm

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 5:16PM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:55PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 2 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:56AM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 11:48AM EST expiring March 1 at 11:47AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:48AM EST expiring February 28 at 9:24PM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
On the same day Dick's Sporting Goods announced it would no longer carry assault rifles, Walmart said on Wednesday that it is raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21.
The announcement comes two weeks after a 19-year-old confessed gunman took the lives of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The massacre has since reignited a national debate on gun control. It has also caused a number of companies, most notably Delta Airlines and Enterprise Rental Cars, to end its support of the National Rifle Association.
Walmart said it will begin enforcing the new rule as soon as possible.
The company said the rule is one of many Walmart has implemented that goes beyond federal gun laws.
"We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm," Walmart said in a press release. "The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given."
Walmart added that in 2015, it no longer would sell some assault rifles, including AR-15s. Walmart added that it does not carry bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories.