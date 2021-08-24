Walmart launches new delivery service GoLocal

Walmart has announced that it's expanding its delivery platform with a new service called GoLocal, which would bring goods from other retailers to your doorstep.

Walmart will use independent drivers from its Spark delivery network, which was launched three years ago, to pick up and deliver groceries from other stores, including local bakeries or national auto supply chains.

Walmart said its delivery service had reached nearly 70% of the U.S. population in a press release.

"In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant’s needs,” said John Furner, president, and CEO of, Walmart U.S., in the news release. “Walmart has spent years building and scaling commerce capabilities that support our network of more than 4,700 stores, and we look forward to helping other businesses have access to the same reliable, quality, and low-cost services.”

The company said they've already signed several contractual agreements with national and enterprise retail clients.

According to the Associated Press, consumers won't know that Walmart is involved in the delivery since the store you purchase from will be the one to activate the GoLocal delivery on its end.

Walmart said in the press release that it would be a white-label delivery so that the deliveries won't be made in Walmart-branded vehicles.