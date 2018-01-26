Truck ignores crossing signals, narrowly avoids being hit by train in Florida

A pickup truck narrowly avoided being hit by a commuter train in Florida, according to a dash camera video reportedly taken on Monday.

The video shows the truck pulling around a stopped car at the railroad crossing.

"Look at this guy! Look at him! Unbelievable. Unbelievable!" a woman in the car is heard saying as the pickup driver makes his move.

The pickup goes over the tracks and seconds later, a train barrels through.

It is illegal to go around railroad crossing gates.

The video's timestamp says it was taken on Monday afternoon.

The train service, Brightline, began operating in mid-January. In its first week of service, two people were killed trying to beat trains.