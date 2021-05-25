Video shows man driving through police station after allegedly threatening to kill officers

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Law enforcement in Maryland has identified a suspect who allegedly rammed a car through the Havre de Grace police station Sunday evening.

It all started around 9:30 p.m. when Timothy Joel Jackson Kahl reportedly called the police department and threatened to come to the station and kill an officer.

Police were able to locate Kahl driving near his home in the 400 block of Village Drive.

As officers arrived, Kahl allegedly tried running them over and struck several parked cars before fleeing and heading to the police station.

There, he hit another parked car and crashed through the front doors of the police station lobby.

Kahl then got out and reportedly tried to attack officers.

Police eventually Tased and arrested him on numerous charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault.

Although no police or staff were injured, the building sustained severe damage.

This story was originally published by Amira Hairston and Ryan Dickstein at WMAR.