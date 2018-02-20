VIDEO: Florida patient attacks paramedics along road

DeLAND, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of attacking a Volusia County ambulance crew on the way to the hospital Sunday night.

The paramedics told deputies that the suspect, David W. Parsons, 33, had been belligerent throughout the evening. The paramedic who was driving the ambulance said he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw Parsons getting off the stretcher and attacking the paramedic riding in the back.

The ambulance driver said he pulled over, opened the back door and found Parsons with the paramedic in a choke hold.

The driver said he then put Parsons in a choke hold until he released the other paramedic. Deputies said the altercation then spilled out of the ambulance.

The sheriff's office said Parsons then attempted to run at them and into oncoming traffic, where the altercation continued.

Deputy Micah Stoltz arrived and found Parsons putting a paramedic in a choke hold on the side of the road. The suspect was straddling one paramedic while the other was trying to pull him off.

Stoltz had to use his stun gun after repeated commands to let go of the paramedic.

The paramedics were in good condition after the attack and scuffle.

Parsons was later medically cleared at Florida Hospital DeLand before being transported to the Volusia County Jail. He remained held Monday afternoon on $10,000 bail, charged with two felony counts of battery on an EMT.