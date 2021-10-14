Watch
US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCabe, who was fired by President Donald Trump after allegations that he misled the Justice Department's inspector general, has won his pension back under a settlement with the federal government. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Andrew McCabe
Posted at 7:34 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 19:34:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a lawsuit settlement arising from his firing during the Trump administration.

That's according to a statement from his lawyers on Thursday.

McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was fired in March 2018, a day before he was set to retire.

He subsequently sued over his termination, calling it politically motivated. McCabe has alleged he was fired because he opened the investigation into whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement, McCabe said, “Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions.”

The Justice Department did not apologize or admit wrongdoing, according to NPR, which reviewed the settlement documents.

