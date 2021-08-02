US reaches 70% of adults with at least 1 COVID-19 shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House announced Monday that 70% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The milestone was reached more than a month after President Joe Biden’s 4th of July goal.
As the Delta variant surges across the U.S., more people are getting vaccinated.
Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, tweeted that the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is at its highest since July 4.
Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸
