US military aircraft involved in crash, Norweigan government says

A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft crashed on Friday, according to the Norwegian government.

Four people were on the plane carrying out a NATO training assignment, the Norweigan government said.

Officials said a crash site was located in Beiarn, which is in the northern part of Norway. However, weather conditions are reportedly making it tough for rescue crews to reach the aircraft. Ground crews have been deployed, Norway officials said.

The U.S. military says it can confirm an "incident" occurred involving the aircraft. However, no details were given about the severity of the crash or whether it's known if anyone survived.