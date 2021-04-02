US, Iran say they'll begin indirect talks on nuclear program

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States and Iran say they will begin indirect talks with other major world powers to try to get both countries back into an accord limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

The announcement Friday comes nearly three years after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Austria, “a healthy step forward.”

But Price added, “These remain early days, and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”