NEWARK- United Airlines refused to let a woman's "emotional support peacock" onto a plane.

The woman was attempting to bring the peacock, who she claimed was an emotional support animal, onto her United flight at Newark International Airport.

Support animals have been a challenge for airlines. Recently, Delta enhanced their rules after an incident.

The airline told Business Insider the "animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before she arrived at the airport."

The airport peacock also blew up on Twitter, with some people supporting the passenger and others questioning her.