UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, want to speak at the U.N. General Assembly.

The Taliban is challenging the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador following its takeover of Afghanistan.

A special UN committee must now meet and make a decision. However, Forbes reports that no meeting has been scheduled it.

Reuters reports that the current U.N. ambassador from Afghanistan, Ghulam Isaczai, will remain in his seat until the committee meets.

He is scheduled to speak on the last day of the assembly. However, Reuters said it's not clear whether another country will object since the Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan.