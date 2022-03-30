Ukrainian soldier who said 'Russian warship, go f--- yourself' released from captivity

Ukrainian government officials said the soldier who famously stood up to a Russian warship on Snake Island by telling them to "go f--- yourself" has been released from captivity.

On Tuesday, Roman Hrybov was presented an award "For Merits to Cherkasy Region" by the head of Cherkasy's regional administration Ihor Taburets, officials said in a statement.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted a picture of Hrybov receiving the award.

Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous “Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself” phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region. Glory to the Hero! #GlorytoUkraine pic.twitter.com/uruPgkBLGv — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 29, 2022

"The Cherkasy resident and his colleagues demonstrated to the whole world the firmness and strength of the Ukrainian spirit, our steadfastness," Taburets said.

Hrybov and 18 other soldiers were released last week in exchange for 11 Russian soldiers who were rescued from a sinking ship near the city of Odessa.

The Snake Island soldiers were initially feared dead after they were heard on an audiotape defiantly saying, “Russian warship, go f–k yourself" after being told to "lay down your weapons" or "be bombed" by the Russian Navy.

But on Feb. 28, the Ukrainian Navy said that "we are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive."

Taburets also presented Hrybov a pin during Tuesday's award ceremony, the Washington Post reported.