U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration would diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights.

"Given the People's Republic of China's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses, the Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games," Psaki told reporters.

Psaki added that Team USA athletes will "have our full support" as they cheer them on from home.

The news of the diplomatic boycott comes after lawmakers pressured the Biden administration to take a stand against China's human rights abuses, NBC News reported.

China responded to the news by saying that it would take "resolute countermeasures" if the diplomatic boycott took place, CNN reported.

According to the media outlet, pressure mounted of a diplomatic boycott after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public view for three weeks after accusing a senior leader of the Chinese Communist Party of sexual assault.

Beijing is set to begin hosting the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.