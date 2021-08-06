Watch
U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

Nam Y. Huh/AP
**Hold For BIZ** A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 08:46:59-04

WASHINGTON — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% as the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown.

The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs.

Hotels and restaurants, reopening and doing brisk business, added 327,000 jobs last month. Local public schools added 221,000.

The number of people who reported they had jobs surged by 1 million, pushing the jobless rate down from 5.9% in June.

