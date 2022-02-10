Two people shot at high school in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Buffalo, New York say two people, including one student, were shot at a high school Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at McKinley High School.

According to police, a person fired multiple shots following a dispute between multiple people.

A male student was shot and taken to a local hospital where he is reportedly undergoing surgery.

The second victim is a security guard, who police said was shot in the leg. Police said the injury is not life-threatening.

School was dismissed for the day prior to the shooting. However, around 100 students were participating in after school activities when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Police cleared the building and determined everyone else was safe around 6:20 p.m.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says McKinley High School will go remote for the next three days due to the shooting.

