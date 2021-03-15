Two arrested for assault on Capitol police officer who died after Jan. 6 riot, reports say

WASHINGTON — Two men are under arrest and charged with assault on the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died as a result of injuries he sustained during the riot on the Capitol building Jan. 6, according to the Washington Post and NBC News. However authorities have not determined if the assault caused the officer’s death.

Julian Elie Khater of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios of West Virginia were arrested over the weekend.

On a video recording from Jan. 6, Khater is seen discharging a canister of bear spray into the face of officer Brian Sicknick and two other officers, according to arrest documents obtained by the Post.

Khater and Tanios face nine counts, including assaulting Sicknick, another Capitol Police officer and a D.C. police officer with a deadly weapon. They also face charges of civil disorder and obstruction of a Congressional proceeding.

If found guilty, they could each face up to 20 years in prison.

A few weeks ago, it was reported the FBI had video which showed an individual spraying Officer Sicknick and others. There were also reports of some of those involved using bear spray on the officers.

Officer Sicknick was injured while defending the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 and died the following evening from the injuries he sustained. Investigators have not publicly shared details about his death, including a specific cause.

The Justice Department opened a federal murder investigation into his death.

More than 300 people are facing charges in connection with the violent riot at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.