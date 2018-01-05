Twitter: Silencing world leaders would 'hamper' debate

(KGTV) - Twitter addressed the debate over allowing tweets from global leaders to be published without recourse.

The social media platform wrote banning or removing "controversial" tweets from world leaders would, "hide important information people should be able to see and debate. "

Twitter also said silencing leaders on social media because of criticism wouldn't stop them from voicing their opinions and only "hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

Here's Twitter's full statement released on their website:

"There’s been a lot of discussion about political figures and world leaders on Twitter, and we want to share our stance. Twitter is here to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society. Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions. We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind. We are working to make Twitter the best place to see and freely discuss everything that matters. We believe that’s the best way to help our society make progress."

Twitter has faced scrutiny over the last year about its terms of service and how it addresses controversial messages by political figures.

This month, former Milwaukee Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr. was temporarily blocked after users' complaints alerted the company that three of his messages violated the terms of service.

A far-right member of Germany's parliament also had her Twitter account suspended this month after posting an anti-Muslim message.