Twenty people shot, 2 killed in Florida banquet hall shooting

Posted at 10:06 AM, May 30, 2021
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Flor. — Two people died and many are injured in a shooting in Florida early this morning.

The shooting happened at a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida that was rented out for a concert Saturday night. More than 20 people were shot.

Officers say three people stepped out of a white SUV and began shooting into the crowd. Florida Police are calling the shooting a "targeted act of violence."

Florida police continue to investigate the shooting. We'll update with more information as we receive it.

