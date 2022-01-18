TSA detects record number of firearms at nation's airports

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Tuesday that agents discovered 5,972 firearms at airports across the country in 2021. That's an increase of more than 2,500 from 2020.

The TSA says 86% of the guns found in 2021 were loaded.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had 507 firearm discoveries, the most of any airport in the country. The TSA says that's the most firearm discoveries at one location since the agency's inception.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport had 317 discoveries and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport had 245 to round out the top three airports with the most firearm discoveries in 2021.

The TSA reminds travelers that bringing a gun to a checkpoint could lead to criminal charges.

"Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane," the TSA said. "However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines."