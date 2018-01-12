Trump to WSJ: 'I should get credit for firing' Comey

President Donald Trump says he should be credited for firing former FBI Director James Comey because "many things have been found out about Comey" since his departure, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump talked to The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging interview that was published in full on Thursday. He told the paper that Comey "has proven to be a leaker and a liar."

"If anything, I should get credit for firing him because it turned out I was right," the President said, according to The Journal.

Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, as well, and said to the WSJ, "There was no obstruction. Of course there was no obstruction. But there was no crime. So now they're saying, could there be -- now, I haven't even heard that they're looking at obstruct -- I don't know that they're looking at obstruction. But how can you -- I'm sorry, this is the most open dialogue ever, I've given everything, number one. That's not obstruction."

"The other thing is, everybody wanted Comey fired," Trump continued, the paper reported Thursday.