Tropical weather buffets Gulf coast with brisk winds, rain

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A storm system carrying tropical storm-force winds of 45 mph is heading for the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Forecasters say it still lacks a single defined center that would make it a tropical storm.

But tropical storm warnings remain in effect from parts of southeast Louisiana, through Mississippi and Alabama, and into Florida.

Threats of severe weather prompted closure of Louisiana coastal oyster beds Friday and forced postponement of weekend Juneteenth celebrations in Mississippi and Alabama.

It also threatened Father's Day tourism. The system was centered Friday morning about 165 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. It was moving north at 14 mph.