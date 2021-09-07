Troopers in Illinois reunite owner with dentures found at state fair

The Illinois State Police says the owners of a pair of dentures found at the DuQuoin State Fair have been reunited.

"The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon. Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality," the department said.

In a previous Facebook post, ISD District 13 posted a picture of a trooper holding a cup with someone's dentures inside it.

"Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers," the department captioned the photo.

According to the post, a fairgoer found the dentures in the Conservation World.

The department said the owner of the teeth could claim them at the lost and found at the fair's grandstand.