Toughest sentence yet for any Capitol rioter: over 5 years

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than unite behind a bipartisan investigation like the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing former President Donald Trump or his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol Breach Politics
Posted at 9:12 PM, Dec 17, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Capitol rioter who attacked police officers working to hold back the angry mob on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars, the most so far for anyone sentenced in the insurrection.

Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, wept as he told a U.S. district judge in Washington that he recently watched a video of his actions that day and was horrified.

Palmer was one of several rioters sentenced Friday.

According to the Associated Press, Capitol police officers were beaten and bloodied, and five people died, including an officer.

The news outlet reported that U.S. Capitol damage totaled about $1.5 million.

Palmer is the 65th defendant to be sentenced overall and more than 700 people have been charged.

A college student who posted online that "Infamy is just as good as fame" after she climbed through a broken window at the Capitol was sentenced to a month in jail.

