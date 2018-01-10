Harvey Weinstein attacked at Arizona restaurant, TMZ reports

According to TMZ, a man approached Weinstein and asked to take a photo with him after expressing that he enjoyed his movies.
The man reportedly told TMZ that Weinstein declined to take the picture and was being belligerent.
As Weinstein and his coach were getting up to leave, TMZ says the man and his companion were also leaving and again approached Weinstein and made comments before allegedly punching Weinstein in the face.
TMZ reports that a restaurant manager said neither attempted punch connected.
The manager also reportedly claims that Weinstein was polite about originally declining to take a picture with the man.
Weinstein reportedly declined to have the police called about the incident.
"We were not contacted about this and did not respond to the Elements last night on any calls for service. We have no information related to the TMZ story," the Paradise Valley Police Department said in a statement.