TikTok bans 'milk crate challenge' from its platform

TikTok has reportedly banned the "milk crate challenge" from its social media platform due to the popular craze causing injuries.

In a statement to USA Today and CNN, TikTok said it "prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off."

The viral challenge consisted of people stacking milk crates and walking on top of them, but people were reportedly getting hurt after the crates crumbled underneath them.

On Friday, when you search TikTok using the hashtag milk crate challenge, it brings up a "no results found" page, along with the warning "this phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority."