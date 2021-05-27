Tiger who roamed Houston neighborhood now getting right at home in new habitat, video shows

India the tiger is quickly making himself right at home in his new habitat.

India was turned over to authorities in Houston after neighbors spotted him roaming around for several days.

India was being kept as a pet, which is illegal.

He was taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, about 90 minutes east of Dallas. The facility is part of the Humane Society of the United States.

India arrived May 15, and after a short stay in a temporary habitat to acclimate, was introduced to his new home on May 22.

Video shared by the sanctuary show India playing in the water and rolling around on a log.

His new digs include a water feature, lush plants, and toys. While at the ranch, India “will enjoy a proper diet, enrichment and an expansive naturally wooded habitat,” they said in a statement.