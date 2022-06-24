These companies will cover abortion travel expenses for employees

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn federal abortion rights on Friday sent supporters out into the streets to demonstrate support for women's healthcare. A list of companies have said they would cover travel expenses for their employees who wished to access healthcare services that are not available in their area.

Companies began coming out in support of their employees offering to cover travel expenses for abortions some weeks ago after a leaked memo from the Supreme Court revealed a draft opinion in favor of overturning Roe v Wade.

These companies had already said they would cover expenses for employees who have to travel for an abortion:

Starbucks

Tesla

Yelp

Airbnb

Neflix

Patagonia

DoorDash

JP Morgan Chase

Levi Strauss & Co

PayPal

Reddit

Box came out in support of women's healthcare rights and the company said it was “disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

On Friday after the Supreme Court decision was handed down to overturn Roe v. Wade these companies said they would cover travel costs:

Disney

Meta

Dick's Sporting Goods

Conde Nast

Zillow

Lyft

Uber

Buzzfeed

Salesforce said it would relocate employees concerned about the decision and about covering travel costs for procedures with a spokesperson saying, “We will continue to offer our longstanding travel and relocation benefits to ensure employees and their families have access to critical health care services.”

Warner Brothers said, “In light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, we immediately expanded our health care benefits options to cover transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care.”

Some companies joined in but didn't make mention of the ruling directly:

Johnson & Johnson said, “As the world’s most broadly-based health care company, we strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put health within reach for the people we serve.” The company said, “We also believe health care decisions are best determined by individuals in consultation with their health care provider.”

Levis Strauss & Co. publicly came out against the ruling saying, “We also believe health care decisions are best determined by individuals in consultation with their health care provider.” The company said, “Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard.”