Texas zoo warns of possible chupacabra sighting

amarillo zoo chupacabra.jpeg
City of Amarillo, Texas
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 10, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas — Zoo officials in Texas are scratching their heads over what they saw in a surveillance video.

This does not look any animal known to man.

Now, officials at the Amarillo Zoo are wondering if this could be a Chupacabra.

The image of the two-legged creature was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21.

Some people speculated that it was simply a person in a costume, while others said it could be a coyote on its hind legs.

City officials said the creature never entered the zoo and zoo animals were safe.

