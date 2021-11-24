Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially files for reelection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will seek another term in office.

Abbott posted a video on social media Tuesday showing him signing paperwork to run for reelection.

"I want you to know that I'm running for reelection to protect and secure our border," Abbott said in the video.

Abbott is seeking his third term in office. He was first elected in 2014.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is the most notable Democrat to jump in the race.

The former El Paso congressman and presidential candidate announced his decision last week.

Texas has not elected a Democratic governor since Ann Richards in 1990.