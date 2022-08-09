Texas family reunited with dog stolen nearly 5 years ago

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A joyful reunion nearly five years in the making happened over the weekend in Texas as a German shepherd returned home.

Sheba was stolen from her Houston-area home in January 2018, CBS affiliate KFDM reported.

According to the news outlet, the dog was discovered nearly 600 miles away in Borger, Texas.

After ending up in an animal shelter in Fritch that didn't have a microchip reader, Sheba was placed with a family until they had to relocate in June, KFDM reported.

The news outlet reported that Sheba then wandered the streets for a few weeks until an animal control officer found her on a sidewalk.

KFDM reported that Sheba was scanned for a microchip, and after running it, Sheba was reunited with her family.

Her family searched for her and never gave up hope.

"I remember just searching every day, every night. It was really sad when we had to keep searching for her, but we never found her. But I couldn't believe we got her back," Anniston Malmstrom told the news outlet.

The news outlet reported that Sheba was flown home Sunday to reunite with her family.