Taurus pistol recall: Gun owners have until Feb. 6 to file for free return, fix or cash settlement

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gun owners that own a potentially defective Taurus pistols only have until Tuesday to get in on a class action settlement.

Those who own the guns have the option to get them replaced or repaired under a settlement class action lawsuit filed last summer.

The lawsuit alleges that nine handgun models had a faulty design that allowed the pistol to inadvertently fire when dropped or to be discharged when the safety feature was still on.

As part of the $239 million settlement, Taurus agreed to a voluntary recall of 1 million pistols.

Taurus pistols included in the settlement include the following models:

PT-111 Millennium

PT-132 Millennium

PT-138 Millennium

PT-140 Millennium

PT-145 Millennium

PT-745 Millennium

PT-609; PT-640

PT-24/7

The “Pro” series of each model is also included in the recall.

The claims period runs through February 6.

Per the settlement agreement, the company is offering three options: a cash payment, enhanced warranty or safety training.

Under the three options, gun owners can receive up to $200 cash in exchange for their defective pistol or they can have their pistols inspected and repaired at no charge.

Taurus will also publish free online training videos and instructions on how to properly operate and handle the Taurus pistols.

The company is covering all shipping and handling costs but says members should review their state and federal regulations before shipping off their weapon. Detailed instructions can be found on the settlement website.

Owners of these pistols can go to the settlement website to get information about submitting claim forms or about how to send your pistol in for repair.