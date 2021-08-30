Last US plane departs from Afghanistan, ending 20-year war

The last American plane lifted off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 31 in Afghanistan.

“I’m here to announce the completion of our mission in Afghanistan,” Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie said in a virtual briefing Monday.

President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to get out of the country and end the 20-year war.

The war was costly for American troops. Nearly 2,500 service members were killed over 20 years, including 13 last week.

The final days of the war met with chaos as thousands of people tried to get out of the country, which was taken over by the Taliban.

The U.S. says approximately 116,700 people were evacuated from the country in the final weeks of the war.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.