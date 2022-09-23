Super Bowl halftime show gets a new sponsor

Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

The partnership with the NFL will begin in 2023 at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

The terms of the deal were not announced. However, experts said the NFL was likely pursuing $50 million for rights to the show.

The NFL and Apple Music have not announced who will be performing at Super Bowl LVII.

Last year's show, which was sponsored by Pepsi, was watched by more than 120 million viewers.

It featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.