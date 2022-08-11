Study: Chemicals found in kitchen cookware could increase risk of liver cancer

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California found a possible link between chemicals found in your kitchen cookware that could increase the risk of liver cancer.

Researchers said that after conducting animal studies, they found that artificial chemicals called perfluooctane sulfate (PFAS) are incredibly harmful to the liver.

The study is also the first to confirm the presence of samples taken from humans.

They found that people exposed the most to these chemicals have a risk 4.5 times higher of getting non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, a common liver cancer, than those who are less exposed.

According to the study published Monday in JHEP Reports, these "forever chemicals" have been widely used in industry and consumer products for more than 60 years.