Students walk out of New York high schools to protest COVID-19 conditions

NEW YORK CITY — On Tuesday, almost 200 students walked out of their high schools in New York over COVID safety concerns.

ABC 7 reported that Brooklyn Tech High School students protested because they wanted schools to offer remote learning.

The Washington Post reported that the walkout began at 11:52 a.m. local time and affected some of the city’s largest high schools, including Stuyvesant.

In response, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks invited student leaders that participated in the walkout to meet with him "so we can work together for safe and open schools."

"We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis," Banks said. "The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table."

A student told WLNY that they are worried about getting COVID because of "widespread infection in the school among staff and students."