Students prepare to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday

Senior Chris Grady said he remembers when outrage over the Sandy Hook massacre seemed to fade over time. He doesn't want that to happen with his school, so he's vowed to keep pushing lawmakers even after he returns to class.
"The longer we stay relevant, the more serious they're going to take us," he said.
Returning to school ... with armed deputies
Phoebe O'Mara is dreading going back to school next week. The 15-year-old freshman knew seven of the victims killed.
"I would see Gina (Montalto) in math class and Alaina (Petty) in geography class," Phoebe said.
Instead of seeing their smiling faces, she will see their empty chairs.
"It's going to be so strange not seeing them in class," Phoebe said. "It's just crazy that they're here and then they're gone. Their lives meant something. They were my friends. This is the last time this should happen."
Staff members will be allowed to return to Stoneman Douglas as early as Friday. Students and parents can return for a voluntary campus orientation on Sunday afternoon.
On Wednesday, classes will resume on a modified schedule. Students will be able to see support counselors -- as well as armed deputies on campus.