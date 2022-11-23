Spirit Airlines flight forced to land in Kansas City after smoke reported in cockpit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Detroit early Wednesday diverted to Kansas City after the pilots reported smoke in the cockpit. The flight landed without incident, officials said.

Spirit Airlines Flight 721 took off from Detroit's Metro Wayne County Airport at 5:50 a.m. EST en route to Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport.

A map of the flight indicates that somewhere over southeast Iowa, the pilots radioed the report of smoke in the cockpit and the decision was made to divert to Kansas City International Airport.

The Airbus 319 had 146 people on board.

The plane landed around 6:43 a.m. and taxied to Terminal C at KCI.

No injuries were reported.

