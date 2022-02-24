Watch
Speaking in Russian, Zelensky appeals to Russians to prevent war

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)<br/>
FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures during a joint news conference with Estonian President Alar Karis following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech at a Munich security conference Saturday, during which he threatened to pull out of an agreement to abandon the nuclear weapons left in Ukraine after the Soviet collapse in exchange for security guarantees, fueled the fire even further.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 20:44:20-05

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his country and appealed to Russians in a video address that was released Thursday in Ukraine.

According to NBC News, Zelenskyy spoke in both Ukrainian and Russian.

He reportedly said that Ukrainians don't hate Russian culture and there is "no reason to be enemies."

Zelenskyy said he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday but did not receive a response, NBC News reported.

A translation of Zelenskyy's speech shows that he wants Russians to let their government know war is not in anyone's best interest.

"If the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for the sake of peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you," Zelenskyy said, according to the NBC News translation. "Do Russians want war? I would very much like to answer this question, but the answer depends on you, the citizens of the Russian Federation."

The U.S. warned Ukraine on Wednesday that a full-scale Russian invasion could be imminent.

According to The Associated Press, Russia has been asked by rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine for military assistance to fend off Ukrainian “aggression.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already received authorization from lawmakers to use military force outside the country.

The exact timing of Putin's potential move into Ukraine is unknown, but the U.S. says Russia is ready to attack.

