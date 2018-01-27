Michigan State football coach says he will not resign following ESPN report detailing sex abuse
WXYZ
8:02 PM, Jan 26, 2018
2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State football coach says he will not resign following an ESPN report that the school mishandled or ignored allegations of sexual assault against members of the team.
"...any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false," Dantonio said during the press conference. "Every incident reported in that article was documented either by the police or by the Michigan State Title IX office. I’ve always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault."
Dantonio also said he would not resign, and was there to “look the people” who instigated the reports “in the eye.”
ESPN's report comes just days after Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State athletic trainer, plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven women and girls while working on the school's campus. He was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison.
Since Nassar's sentencing, school president Lou Anna Simon has resigned and athletic director Mark Hollis has announced his retirement.
Dantonio's full statement can be read below.
During this extremely difficult and challenging time for our community, I would first like to express our deepest sympathies, and my deepest sympathies to the courageous survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse. It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear their stories and the pain and suffering they went through and we are only in the beginning of the stages of the healing process for the community and, even more importantly, for the survivors and their families.
I have received many questions and inquiries about today’s reports. I’m here tonight to say that any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false. Every incident reported in that article was documented either by the police or by the Michigan State Title IX office. I’ve always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with the cases of sexual assault.
We have always had high standards in this program and that will never change. The values that we teach to everyone in this program will be enforced.
We also always tackled problems here head on and dealt with issues. When we find out about the problems, it has come from the police or the university authorities. I can assure you, as in last year’s incidents, I also, immediately, reported them to the proper authorities.