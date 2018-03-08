Spain sees first 'feminist strike' on Women's Day

CNN
8:43 AM, Mar 8, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Protesters including Labour politician Dawn Butler (2ndL) and social and human rights campaigner Bianca Jagger (C) march to Trafalgar Square during the March4Women event on March 4, 2018 in London, England. Demonstrators march through central London today with calls for an end to gender-based discrimination in the workplace. The event celebrates the upcoming International Women's Day, on March 8th, and marks 100 years since the first women in the UK gained the right to vote. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Jack Taylor
Copyright Getty Images

Thousands of women are downing tools, boycotting domestic tasks and occupying the streets of Spain as part of a global strike on International Women's Day.

"Today we claim a society free of oppression, exploitation and sexual violence," said the organizers of the nation's first "feminist strike" in their manifesto. "We call for rebellion and the struggle against the alliance between patriarchy and capitalism that wants us to be docile, submissive and silent."

Twenty-four hours of strikes and rallies kicked off at midnight in Madrid. Protesters gathered at the central square banging pots and pans as the city council buildings behind them were lit up in purple, the official color of #IWD2018.

As light dawned, demonstrators began gathering in cities across the country to call for an end to unequal pay and precarious working conditions, and to draw attention to the role of women in "devalued" domestic labor.

Most of the country's unions called for a 24-hour strike, while two of the biggest have asked their members to stop work for just two hours.

While Spain is seeing some of the largest walkouts, women in many other countries around the world are also on strike Thursday in response to the call for a global work stoppage.

A national strike in Italy is disrupting rail and air transport, while cities across the UK are also seeing rallies by striking women.

 