Southwest flight leaving Baltimore slides off runway

LINTHICUM, Md. - Officials confirm that a flight slid of the runway while it was attempting to take off Tuesday morning.

They say the Southwest Airlines flight 906 was leaving BWI in Baltimore and heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica when it turned and stopped near the taxiway pavement edge.

The FAA released the following statement:

Southwest Airlines 906, a Boeing 737, slid sideways on Taxiway PAPA while preparing for departure at Baltimore-Washington International Airport today at 10 a.m. The aircraft remained on the taxiway and will be towed to the gate. The passengers are being deplaned and bussed to the terminal. Contact the airline for passenger information. The FAA will investigate.

The plane is still on the taxiway and officials are investigating what happened. Crews were also working on getting passengers that were on the plane back to the airport terminal.

No injuries are reported at this time.