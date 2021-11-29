Six injured after driver crashes through front of Indianapolis AT&T store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a driver drove into the front of an AT&T store.

Officer William Young says the vehicle was parked outside the store around 4 p.m., and for some reason, it entered the front of the store.

The female driver has been taken into custody. She is considered a person of interest, not a suspect at this time, according to Young.

The investigation into what led the driver to crash into the store is still active.

Please avoid the 4300 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of Georgetown and Lafayette.



