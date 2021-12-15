Six FBI agents accused of soliciting prostitution while working overseas

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General says six agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been accused of soliciting prostitution and trafficking drugs while working overseas.

In a news release, the agency said that one of the FBI agents allegedly gave another official a package of approximately 100 white pills to be delivered to a foreign law enforcement officer.

In their report, the agency said four FBI agents allegedly solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas while on duty, then lied about it.

A fifth agent is accused of making false statements to the OIG by denying they slept with a prostitute.

"The OIG investigation further found that one of those officials lacked candor in a compelled interview with the OIG when the official denied observing or placing pills in a package to be delivered to a foreign law enforcement officer and that another of the officials failed to report having been provided such a package," the report stated.

A sixth agent was accused of knowing what happened but not reporting it.

The report states that all six unnamed agents violated DOJ and FBI policies.

Two of the agents accused resigned during the investigation, two retired, and one was removed.

The OIG said its referred its report to the FBI for further action.