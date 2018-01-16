Shocking video shows man hurling himself at a door, trying to break into Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Surveillance video shows a man hurling himself at a door, trying to break in to a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Kent Lay's doorbell security system caught the man throwing his entire body at the door and the frame bowing from the force, as well as trying to kick it in, before he finally gives up.

The man first took a package and an envelope off Lay's porch Sunday near Grand Canyon and Ann.

Twenty minutes later, he returned to try to break in.

"The package is one thing," Lay said. "You kind of expect that sometimes but the violence of trying to get into the house was more shocking than anything."

Lay and his family weren't home and all the thief got away with in the package were placemats. Inside the envelope was a bill.

A crime map of the surrounding area shows during the last four weeks in a 1.5 mile radius, there have been six burglaries and two auto thefts.

Lay said he filed a police report Monday.