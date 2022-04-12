Watch
Shanghai eases 2-week shutdown, letting some residents out

AP
Deliverymen wearing protective suits carry bags of food at the gate of a residential community in Shanghai, China, Monday, April 11, 2022. The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its "zero-COVID" strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. (AP Photo)
BEIJING (AP) — Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown.

That came after a video posted online showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket.

The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to go outdoors.

The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen.

A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. China has a strict zero-COVID policy, which aims to eliminate the virus rather than adapt and live with it.

Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.

