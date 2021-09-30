Shakira says she was attacked by wild boars in a park in Barcelona, Spain.

She detailed the incident in a series of Instagram Stories.

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," she said.

Shakira said the wild boars were taking her bag to the woods and destroyed everything in it before she got it back.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was with her son at the time of the attack, but neither appeared to be hurt.

According to the BBC, incidents involving wild boars are not rare in Spain. Spanish police received more than 1,000 reports of the animals attacking dogs, causing traffic jams and colliding with vehicles, the BBC reported.