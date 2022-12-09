Send $5 to your Amazon driver by saying 'thank you'

(WXMI) — Amazon is thanking its drivers after celebrating a significant milestone.

We’re told the company has delivered 15 billion packages in the U.S. As a result, they plan to recognize the efforts of its drivers by encouraging customers to send a little love their way.

Amazon says package recipients may now thank their drivers by saying, “Alexa, thank my driver.” When this happens, the driver will receive $5 at no extra charge to the customer, the company explains.

The promotion applies to the first 1 million drivers who are thanked. The same driver may be thanked more than once.

Those without Alexa-enabled devices may thank their drivers using the Amazon or Alexa apps.

Amazon tells us the five most-thanked drivers will receive $10,000 toward any charity they desire.

