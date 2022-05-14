Senate Republicans visit Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republicans to Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on Facebook of him greeting Sen. McConnell, Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. John Barrasso and Sen. John Cornyn.

"Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country but for democratic values and freedoms," Zelenskyy said on Facebook. "We do appreciate it very much."

The visit by the Republican delegation follows a visit by Democrats, who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led at the beginning of the month.

The House passed a bill this week that would provide $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. The Senate could vote on the bill as early as next week.